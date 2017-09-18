Cleveland Indians American League Division Series playoff tickets to go on sale Sept. 29

(Photo: Dave Chudowsky, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Now that the Cleveland Indians have locked up their second straight American League Central Division title, it's time to start making plans to see the Tribe in the postseason.

The Indians announced on Monday that single game tickets for the American League Division Series will go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. It will be an ONLINE ONLY sale at indians.com

The Tribe has also aligned with StubHub for secondary purchasing in anticipation of potential postseason sellouts. Under this agreement, any fan who re-sells Indians Postseason tickets on a secondary site other than StubHub – and the fan who purchases those tickets – are subject to have their tickets revoked or the tickets’ bar codes canceled.

Fans who want to get priority for potential American League Championship Series and World Series tickets can do so by purchasing a 2018 Season Ticket package. Click here for details.

