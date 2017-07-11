Cleveland Indians' Andrew Miller cherishes spot on All-Star stage

Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller cherishes his opportunity to play in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. (Photo: Evan Habeeb, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is a reunion of sorts for Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller.

A 6-foot-7, 205-pound veteran of 11 MLB seasons, Miller has played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers (2006-2007), Florida Marlins (2008-2010), Boston Red Sox (2011-2014), Baltimore Orioles (2014), New York Yankees (2015-2016) and Indians (2016-present), and is very much looking forward to catching up with former teammates while representing the American League for the second consecutive season.

“It’s fun when you get to be around guys like this,” Miller said. “It’s fun just to watch them get their work in, get to know them and meet them. I’ve bounced around a little bit, so I’ve got some familiar faces that I get to catch up with. It’s just an all-around great time.”

After acquiring him in a late-July trade with the Yankees, the Indians got a glimpse of what Miller could do over the final two months of the 2016 season and the playoffs, where he earned the Most Valuable Player Award with a dominating performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.

And the star left-handed reliever has been as advertised over the first three months of the 2017 season.

Over 37 appearances out of the bullpen in his first full year with the Indians, Miller has a 3-2 record with two saves and 18 holds, a 1.42 earned run average and 0.68 WHIP (Walks and Hits per Innings Pitched).

In 44.1 innings of work over the first half of the season, Miller registered 67 strikeouts and allowed just 10 walks, 20 hits and seven earned runs.

Ironically enough, for Miller, playing in the All-Star Game in Miami signifies how much his career has come full circle.

It was in Miami that Miller has his greatest struggles as a starting pitcher, allowing 144 earned runs, 20 home runs and 256 hits over 220 innings of work. After posting a record of 10-20 over three years in Florida, Miller moved onto Boston and resurrected his fledgling career out of the bullpen.

And should Indians interim manager Brad Mills call on Miller in tonight’s game at Marlins Park, the former Florida starter will be ready to enjoy the experience.

“This isn’t the ballpark I played in, so it’s a little different,” Miller said. “If they had it up at Joe Robbie (Stadium), I think it might feel more familiar, but it’s always nice to be in Florida. It should be a great venue for a game like this.”

