Cleveland Indians' Andrew Miller reflects on win streak, World Series for Players' Tribune

Andrew Miller. (Photo: Jason Miller, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller spent a portion of his season somewhere no one wants to be.

The disabled list.

And it couldn't have been at a worse time.

The Indians entered the home stretch of their regular season on a historic 22-game win streak. Miller missed all but two of those games rehabbing a knee injury.

In a piece for the Players' Tribune, Miller reflected on the Indians' win streak and how it felt to witness it from the DL. He also reflected on last year's World Series and its historic Game 7.

This time, Miller says, the Indians know they can "write a better ending."

Click here to read Miller's full thoughts for the Players' Tribune.

