Cleveland Indians' Andrew Miller sharpened skills in minor-league games this spring

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller (24) throws during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics during a spring-training game at HoHoKam Stadium.

Cleveland Indians left-handed reliever Andrew Miller missed much of spring training because he helped Team USA win the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and as a result, there was plenty of work to catch up on when he returned to Goodyear, Arizona late last week.

In order to make up for that missed time, Miller pitched in some minor-league games to get ready for the regular-season opener against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, next Monday night.

“When guys go back-to-back, we like one to be a minor-league game, less intensity and two, we have a pretty good feel that Andrew’s going to be on our team and we’re evaluating other guys,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. "The best way to do that is in the main game.”

Miller was a mid-season acquisition of the Indians from the New York Yankees in 2016, and played a critical role in the team’s playoff run.

Miller pitched in 10 games last postseason, and over 19.1 innings of work for the short-handed Indians, he struck out a Major League Baseball record 30 hitters against just five walks and 12 hits with three earned runs.

Over 2.2 innings of work in four appearances in the WBC, Miller allowed four earned runs and two homers, but struck out five hitters.

“Anytime there’s no scoreboard helps because it’s human nature and competitiveness that guys don’t want to give up runs,” Francona said of minor-league games in spring training.

“If you have a goal for that day, command my fastball or whatever, if you do it on one of the minor-league games, people aren’t around. There’s no scoreboard. You can roll an inning over. It’s a lot easier to get work done.”

With the Indians having played into November when they went to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs, Francona wanted to make sure his pitchers got adequate rest ahead of the 2017 season, and that meant comprehensive planning between the pitchers and coach Mickey Callaway.

“We always ask,” Francona said. “We talk to those guys all the time about stuff. We’re never just going to have a plan in place and not discuss it because again, that’s where the trust comes in. Whether it was Cody, Shaw, Kluber, Andrew or Tomlin because he had come back on short rest late, we had some ideas, but we wanted to talk to them about it too.

“Mickey asked them at the beginning of camp to fill out their schedule. You can’t do it perfect, but he wants to see what they have, and then, he goes back to them and they make some adjustments. That’s where the trust comes in because day one, they want to be ready. They don’t want to come out of the gate slow. We know them enough to know how competitive they are, and I just think it works better this way.”

