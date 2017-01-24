Cleveland Indians announce 2017 promotions schedule

File photo. (Photo: Maddie Meyer, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - On Tuesday, the Cleveland Indians announced their 2017 promotions schedule -- As if you needed another reason to visit the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

This year's planned giveaways include five jerseys, four bobbleheads and a replica American League Championship trophy.

The five jerseys are Carlos Santana, Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, Edwin Encarnacion and a 1977 replica. Other clothing item giveaways include t-shirts, wayfarers, a Block C cap, stirrup socks and a rally scarf.

Bobblehead options will include Terry Francona, Jose Ramirez, Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor.

View the full promotional schedule below:

April 11: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet* courtesy of Progressive, Block Party

April 30: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 12: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

May 13: T-shirt courtesy of CLE Clothing +

May 14: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 17: Weather Education Day, Weather Education Book (all Weather Ed participants)

May 24: AL Championship Replica Trophy+ courtesy of KeyBank

May 26: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by SportClips, Block Party

May 27: Jose Ramirez Bobblehead~ courtesy of Sugardale, Frank Robinson statue unveiling, Pregame in the District, Block Party

May 28: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 9: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Celebration Banner courtesy+ of McDonald’s, Fireworks, Block Party

June 10: Carlos Santana Jersey~ courtesy of Discount Drug Mart, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

June 11: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Wiffle Ball & Bat Set courtesy of MLB^

June 23: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Wayfarer Sunglasses+ courtesy of Subway, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

June 24: Cody Allen Jersey~ courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse, Pregame in the District, Block Party

June 25: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 28: Tote Bag+ courtesy of MLB Network

July 4: Francisco Lindor Bobblehead< courtesy of Sherwin-Williams, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

July 7: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Block C Skyline Cap+ courtesy of KeyBank, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

July 8: Andrew Miller Jersey~ courtesy of Shearer’s, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

July 9: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Toy Truck^ courtesy of W.B. Mason

July 21: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Baseball Stirrup Socks+, Block Party, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 22: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Jason Kipnis Bobblehead~ courtesy of Medical Mutual, Pregame in the District, Block Party, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 23: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Slider’s Birthday, Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Event, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 27: Picnic Blanket+ courtesy of Liberty Ford

August 4: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Mason Jar Mug+ courtesy of KeyBank, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

August 5: Lou Boudreau Replica Statue~, Lou Boudreau statue unveiling, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

August 6: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Baseball Card Set* courtesy of Topps

August 23: Terry Francona Bobblehead~

August 25: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Rally Scarf+, Fireworks, Block Party

August 26: Edwin Encarnacion Jersey~, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

August 27: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

September 8: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

September 9: 1977 Jersey+, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

September 10: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

September 15: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

September 30: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, Fan Appreciation Night

(© 2017 WKYC)