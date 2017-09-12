Cleveland Indians announce 2018 regular-season schedule

The Cleveland Indians announced their 2018 regular-season schedule Tuesday. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Despite being in the midst of a pennant race, the Cleveland Indians and Major League Baseball announced their schedule for the 2018 season Tuesday afternoon.

In their 118th season as a charter member of the American League, the Indians will open the 2018 regular season at Safeco Field against the Seattle Mariners, and the home opener will be against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, April 6.

The Indians Home Opener kicks off one of their two 10-game homestands on the year and features a three-game set with the Royals, a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers, both of the American League Central Division, and a three-game battle with the Toronto Blue Jays of the AL East.

Following the first homestand of the season, the Indians will play a two-game series against the Minnesota Twins at venerable Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, April 17-18.

The series, where the Indians will serve as the away team, will mark the first regular-season games in Puerto Rico since the New York Mets and Miami Marlins held a three-game set at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in June of 2010.

Along with the 2010 series, Major League Baseball has made three other appearances at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays opened the 2001 season in Puerto Rico, and then, in both 2003 and 2004, the Montreal Expos played several regular-season games in San Juan.

The Indians will play four interleague series against teams from the National League Central Division, including the Chicago Cubs (April 24-25), Milwaukee Brewers (June 5-6), Cincinnati Reds (July 9-11) and Pittsburgh Pirates (July 23-25) at Progressive Field.

Additionally, the Indians will play road interleague series against the Brewers (May 8-9), Cubs (May 22-23), St. Louis Cardinals (June 25-27) and Reds (Aug. 13-15).

The Indians will have weekend summer series against the Twins (June 15-17), Tigers (June 22-24), Oakland Athletics (July 6-8), New York Yankees (July 13-15), Los Angeles Angels (Aug. 3-5) and Baltimore Orioles (Aug. 17-19).

Thirteen of the Indians’ final 16 games will be played within the AL Central Division, including a seven-game road trip at the White Sox (Sept. 24-26) and a four-game set against the Royals (Sept. 27-30) to end the regular season.

The Indians will have more home than road games in April (17 home, 10 road) and July (13 home, 12 road), will play away more than at Progressive Field three times (March, May, June) and will have the same number of games at home and on the road twice (August, September).

Cleveland Indians 2018 Schedule

MARCH

March 29 @ Seattle

March 31 @ Seattle



APRIL

April 1 @ Seattle

April 2 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 3 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 4 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 6 v Kansas City

April 7 v Kansas City

April 8 v Kansas City

April 9 v Detroit

April 10 v Detroit

April 11 v Detroit

April 12 v Detroit

April 13 v Toronto

April 14 v Toronto

April 15 v Toronto

April 17 @ Minnesota (San Juan)

April 18 @ Minnesota (San Juan)

April 20 @ Baltimore

April 21 @ Baltimore

April 22 @ Baltimore

April 23 @ Baltimore

April 24 v Chicago-NL

April 25 v Chicago-NL

April 26 v Seattle

April 27 v Seattle

April 28 v Seattle

April 29 v Seattle

April 30 v Texas



MAY

May 1 v Texas

May 2 v Texas

May 4 @ New York-AL

May 5 @ New York-AL

May 6 @ New York-AL

May 8 @ Milwaukee

May 9 @ Milwaukee

May 11 v Kansas City

May 12 v Kansas City

May 13 v Kansas City

May 14 @ Detroit

May 15 @ Detroit

May 16 @ Detroit

May 18 @ Houston

May 19 @ Houston

May 20 @ Houston

May 22 @ Chicago-NL

May 23 @ Chicago-NL

May 24 v Houston

May 25 v Houston

May 26 v Houston

May 27 v Houston

May 28 v Chicago-AL

May 29 v Chicago-AL

May 30 v Chicago-AL

May 31 @ Minnesota



JUNE

June 1 @ Minnesota

June 2 @ Minnesota

June 3 @ Minnesota

June 5 v Milwaukee

June 6 v Milwaukee

June 8 @ Detroit

June 9 @ Detroit

June 10 @ Detroit

June 11 @ Chicago-AL

June 12 @ Chicago-AL

June 13 @ Chicago-AL

June 14 @ Chicago-AL

June 15 v Minnesota

June 16 v Minnesota

June 17 v Minnesota

June 18 v Chicago-AL

June 19 v Chicago-AL

June 20 v Chicago-AL

June 22 v Detroit

June 23 v Detroit

June 24 v Detroit

June 25 @ St. Louis

June 26 @ St. Louis

June 27 @ St. Louis

June 29 @ Oakland

June 30 @ Oakland



JULY

July 1 @ Oakland

July 2 @ Kansas City

July 3 @ Kansas City

July 4 @ Kansas City

July 6 v Oakland

July 7 v Oakland

July 8 v Oakland

July 9 v Cincinnati

July 10 v Cincinnati

July 11 v Cincinnati

July 12 v New York-AL

July 13 v New York-AL

July 14 v New York-AL

July 15 v New York-AL

July 16-July 18 – MLB All-Star Break

July 20 @ Texas

July 21 @ Texas

July 22 @ Texas

July 23 v Pittsburgh

July 24 v Pittsburgh

July 25 v Pittsburgh

July 27 @ Detroit

July 28 @ Detroit

July 29 @ Detroit

July 30 @ Minnesota

July 31 @ Minnesota



AUGUST

August 1 @ Minnesota

August 3 v Los Angeles-AL

August 4 v Los Angeles-AL

August 5 v Los Angeles-AL

August 6 v Minnesota

August 7 v Minnesota

August 8 v Minnesota

August 9 v Minnesota

August 10 @ Chicago-AL

August 11 @ Chicago-AL

August 12 @ Chicago-AL

August 13 @ Cincinnati

August 14 @ Cincinnati

August 15 @ Cincinnati

August 17 v Baltimore

August 18 v Baltimore

August 19 v Baltimore

August 20 @ Boston

August 21 @ Boston

August 22 @ Boston

August 23 @ Boston

August 24 @ Kansas City

August 25 @ Kansas City

August 26 @ Kansas City

August 28 v Minnesota

August 29 v Minnesota

August 30 v Minnesota

August 31 v Tampa Bay

SEPTEMBER

September 1 v Tampa Bay

September 2 v Tampa Bay

September 3 v Kansas City

September 4 v Kansas City

September 5 v Kansas City

September 6 @ Toronto

September 7 @ Toronto

September 8 @ Toronto

September 9 @ Toronto

September 10 @ Tampa Bay

September 11 @ Tampa Bay

September 12 @ Tampa Bay

September 14 v Detroit

September 15 v Detroit

September 16 v Detroit

September 18 v Chicago-AL

September 19 v Chicago-AL

September 20 v Chicago-AL

September 21 v Boston

September 22 v Boston

September 23 v Boston

September 24 @ Chicago-AL

September 25 @ Chicago-AL

September 26 @ Chicago-AL

September 27 @ Kansas City

September 28 @ Kansas City

September 29 @ Kansas City

September 30 @ Kansas City

