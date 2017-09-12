Cleveland Indians announce 2018 regular-season schedule

CLEVELAND -- Despite being in the midst of a pennant race, the Cleveland Indians and Major League Baseball announced their schedule for the 2018 season Tuesday afternoon.
In their 118th season as a charter member of the American League, the Indians will open the 2018 regular season at Safeco Field against the Seattle Mariners, and the home opener will be against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, April 6.
The Indians Home Opener kicks off one of their two 10-game homestands on the year and features a three-game set with the Royals, a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers, both of the American League Central Division, and a three-game battle with the Toronto Blue Jays of the AL East.
Following the first homestand of the season, the Indians will play a two-game series against the Minnesota Twins at venerable Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, April 17-18.
The series, where the Indians will serve as the away team, will mark the first regular-season games in Puerto Rico since the New York Mets and Miami Marlins held a three-game set at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in June of 2010.
Along with the 2010 series, Major League Baseball has made three other appearances at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays opened the 2001 season in Puerto Rico, and then, in both 2003 and 2004, the Montreal Expos played several regular-season games in San Juan.
The Indians will play four interleague series against teams from the National League Central Division, including the Chicago Cubs (April 24-25), Milwaukee Brewers (June 5-6), Cincinnati Reds (July 9-11) and Pittsburgh Pirates (July 23-25) at Progressive Field.
Additionally, the Indians will play road interleague series against the Brewers (May 8-9), Cubs (May 22-23), St. Louis Cardinals (June 25-27) and Reds (Aug. 13-15).
The Indians will have weekend summer series against the Twins (June 15-17), Tigers (June 22-24), Oakland Athletics (July 6-8), New York Yankees (July 13-15), Los Angeles Angels (Aug. 3-5) and Baltimore Orioles (Aug. 17-19).
Thirteen of the Indians’ final 16 games will be played within the AL Central Division, including a seven-game road trip at the White Sox (Sept. 24-26) and a four-game set against the Royals (Sept. 27-30) to end the regular season.
The Indians will have more home than road games in April (17 home, 10 road) and July (13 home, 12 road), will play away more than at Progressive Field three times (March, May, June) and will have the same number of games at home and on the road twice (August, September).
Cleveland Indians 2018 Schedule
MARCH
March 29 @ Seattle
March 31 @ Seattle
APRIL
April 1 @ Seattle
April 2 @ Los Angeles-AL
April 3 @ Los Angeles-AL
April 4 @ Los Angeles-AL
April 6 v Kansas City
April 7 v Kansas City
April 8 v Kansas City
April 9 v Detroit
April 10 v Detroit
April 11 v Detroit
April 12 v Detroit
April 13 v Toronto
April 14 v Toronto
April 15 v Toronto
April 17 @ Minnesota (San Juan)
April 18 @ Minnesota (San Juan)
April 20 @ Baltimore
April 21 @ Baltimore
April 22 @ Baltimore
April 23 @ Baltimore
April 24 v Chicago-NL
April 25 v Chicago-NL
April 26 v Seattle
April 27 v Seattle
April 28 v Seattle
April 29 v Seattle
April 30 v Texas
MAY
May 1 v Texas
May 2 v Texas
May 4 @ New York-AL
May 5 @ New York-AL
May 6 @ New York-AL
May 8 @ Milwaukee
May 9 @ Milwaukee
May 11 v Kansas City
May 12 v Kansas City
May 13 v Kansas City
May 14 @ Detroit
May 15 @ Detroit
May 16 @ Detroit
May 18 @ Houston
May 19 @ Houston
May 20 @ Houston
May 22 @ Chicago-NL
May 23 @ Chicago-NL
May 24 v Houston
May 25 v Houston
May 26 v Houston
May 27 v Houston
May 28 v Chicago-AL
May 29 v Chicago-AL
May 30 v Chicago-AL
May 31 @ Minnesota
JUNE
June 1 @ Minnesota
June 2 @ Minnesota
June 3 @ Minnesota
June 5 v Milwaukee
June 6 v Milwaukee
June 8 @ Detroit
June 9 @ Detroit
June 10 @ Detroit
June 11 @ Chicago-AL
June 12 @ Chicago-AL
June 13 @ Chicago-AL
June 14 @ Chicago-AL
June 15 v Minnesota
June 16 v Minnesota
June 17 v Minnesota
June 18 v Chicago-AL
June 19 v Chicago-AL
June 20 v Chicago-AL
June 22 v Detroit
June 23 v Detroit
June 24 v Detroit
June 25 @ St. Louis
June 26 @ St. Louis
June 27 @ St. Louis
June 29 @ Oakland
June 30 @ Oakland
JULY
July 1 @ Oakland
July 2 @ Kansas City
July 3 @ Kansas City
July 4 @ Kansas City
July 6 v Oakland
July 7 v Oakland
July 8 v Oakland
July 9 v Cincinnati
July 10 v Cincinnati
July 11 v Cincinnati
July 12 v New York-AL
July 13 v New York-AL
July 14 v New York-AL
July 15 v New York-AL
July 16-July 18 – MLB All-Star Break
July 20 @ Texas
July 21 @ Texas
July 22 @ Texas
July 23 v Pittsburgh
July 24 v Pittsburgh
July 25 v Pittsburgh
July 27 @ Detroit
July 28 @ Detroit
July 29 @ Detroit
July 30 @ Minnesota
July 31 @ Minnesota
AUGUST
August 1 @ Minnesota
August 3 v Los Angeles-AL
August 4 v Los Angeles-AL
August 5 v Los Angeles-AL
August 6 v Minnesota
August 7 v Minnesota
August 8 v Minnesota
August 9 v Minnesota
August 10 @ Chicago-AL
August 11 @ Chicago-AL
August 12 @ Chicago-AL
August 13 @ Cincinnati
August 14 @ Cincinnati
August 15 @ Cincinnati
August 17 v Baltimore
August 18 v Baltimore
August 19 v Baltimore
August 20 @ Boston
August 21 @ Boston
August 22 @ Boston
August 23 @ Boston
August 24 @ Kansas City
August 25 @ Kansas City
August 26 @ Kansas City
August 28 v Minnesota
August 29 v Minnesota
August 30 v Minnesota
August 31 v Tampa Bay
SEPTEMBER
September 1 v Tampa Bay
September 2 v Tampa Bay
September 3 v Kansas City
September 4 v Kansas City
September 5 v Kansas City
September 6 @ Toronto
September 7 @ Toronto
September 8 @ Toronto
September 9 @ Toronto
September 10 @ Tampa Bay
September 11 @ Tampa Bay
September 12 @ Tampa Bay
September 14 v Detroit
September 15 v Detroit
September 16 v Detroit
September 18 v Chicago-AL
September 19 v Chicago-AL
September 20 v Chicago-AL
September 21 v Boston
September 22 v Boston
September 23 v Boston
September 24 @ Chicago-AL
September 25 @ Chicago-AL
September 26 @ Chicago-AL
September 27 @ Kansas City
September 28 @ Kansas City
September 29 @ Kansas City
September 30 @ Kansas City
