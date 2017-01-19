Cleveland Indians announce broadcast schedule, WKYC to carry 4 games

Progressive Field. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - We’re all ready for baseball to return to Progressive Field, and now we know when and where to watch when we can’t make it downtown.

The Cleveland Indians released their 2017 broadcast schedule today, which includes four games to be carried on WKYC Channel 3 and six nationally televised games. One-hundred and fifty-six games will be broadcast on SportsTime Ohio.

WKYC will carry the following:

-April 11: Chicago, 4:10 p.m. (Home opener)

-May 26: Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

-July 7: Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

-Aug. 25: Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

The six nationally-broadcasted games include:

-April 15: Detroit, FS1

-June 10: Chicago White Sox, FOX

-July 1: Detroit, FOX

-July 8: Detroit, FOX

-July 9: Detroit, ESPN

-Sept. 9, Baltimore, FOX

All 162 regular season games will be broadcast on WTAM 1100 and WMMS 100.7.

Click here for the full schedule.

