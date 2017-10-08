WKYC
Close

Cleveland Indians announce official Game 3 watch parties at Quaker Steak & Lube

WKYC 12:44 PM. EDT October 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians head to the Big Apple Sunday in hopes of finishing out the ALDS with a road win over the New York Yankees.

If you're looking for a place to cheer them on, head to one of the team's official watch parties at one of four area Quaker Steak & Lube locations.

The four participating locations are:

  • 7834 Reynolds Road, Mentor
  • 5935 Canal Road, Valley View
  • 4094 Pearl Road, Medina
  • 4900 Transportation Drive, Sheffield

Sunday's Game 3 watch parties begin at first pitch at 7:30 p.m.

A Tribe alumnus will be at the Mentor location and Slider and the Strikers will be at the Valley View site in the third inning.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

GUIDE | What you need to know for the 2017 Cleveland Indians postseason

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories