Cleveland Indians announce official Game 3 watch parties at Quaker Steak & Lube

A fan holds up a sign during the 2017 American League Divisional Series Game 2 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians on October 6, 2017, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians head to the Big Apple Sunday in hopes of finishing out the ALDS with a road win over the New York Yankees.

If you're looking for a place to cheer them on, head to one of the team's official watch parties at one of four area Quaker Steak & Lube locations.

The four participating locations are:

7834 Reynolds Road, Mentor

5935 Canal Road, Valley View

4094 Pearl Road, Medina

4900 Transportation Drive, Sheffield

Sunday's Game 3 watch parties begin at first pitch at 7:30 p.m.

A Tribe alumnus will be at the Mentor location and Slider and the Strikers will be at the Valley View site in the third inning.

