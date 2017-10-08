Cleveland Indians announce official Game 3 watch parties at Quaker Steak & Lube

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians head to the Big Apple Sunday in hopes of finishing out the ALDS with a road win over the New York Yankees.
If you're looking for a place to cheer them on, head to one of the team's official watch parties at one of four area Quaker Steak & Lube locations.
The four participating locations are:
- 7834 Reynolds Road, Mentor
- 5935 Canal Road, Valley View
- 4094 Pearl Road, Medina
- 4900 Transportation Drive, Sheffield
Sunday's Game 3 watch parties begin at first pitch at 7:30 p.m.
A Tribe alumnus will be at the Mentor location and Slider and the Strikers will be at the Valley View site in the third inning.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs