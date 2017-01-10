Cleveland Indians announce Spring Training broadcast schedule

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have announced their Spring Training broadcast schedule.
The defending American League Champions begin Cactus League play against their in-state rival, the Cincinnati Reds, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona, on Saturday, February 25 at 3:05 p.m./ET, and the game will be broadcast on both SportsTime Ohio and WTAM/AM 1100.
On Sunday, February 26, the Indians will travel to Mesa, Arizona, for a World Series rematch against the Chicago Cubs, which will be carried on both SportsTime Ohio and WTAM.
The Indians will have eight games televised on SportsTime Ohio, and 15 on radio, including 10 on WTAM/ AM 1100, two on WMMS/FM 100.7 and three on 99X/FM 99.1.
All of the remaining 20 games will be broadcast on Indians.com.
Here is the complete Indians Spring Training broadcast schedule:
DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) RADIO/TV
Saturday Feb. 25 Cincinnati 3:05 SportsTime Ohio/WTAM
Sunday Feb. 26 @Chicago Cubs (Mesa) 3:05 SportsTime Ohio/WTAM
Monday Feb. 27 Texas 3:05 Indians.com
Tuesday Feb. 28 @Oakland (Mesa) 3:05 Indians.com
Wednesday March 1 Seattle 3:05 WTAM
Thursday March 2 @LA Dodgers (Glendale) 3:05 Indians.com
Friday March 3 Colorado 3:05 Indians.com
Saturday March 4 @Oakland (Mesa) 3:10 WTAM
Sunday March 5 San Diego 3:05 WMMS
Monday March 6 Milwaukee 3:05 Indians.com
Monday March 6 @San Francisco (Scottsdale) 3:05 Indians.com
Tuesday March 7 OFF DAY
Wednesday March 8 @Seattle (Peoria) 9:10 Indians.com
Thursday March 9 LA Angels 3:05 99X
Friday March 10 @San Francisco (Scottsdale) 3:05 Indians.com
Saturday March 11 Kansas City 3:05 WTAM
Sunday March 12 @San Diego (Peoria) 4:10 WTAM
Monday March 13 @Chicago WS (Glendale) 4:05 Indians.com
Tuesday March 14 San Francisco 4:05 SportsTime Ohio
Wednesday March 15 @Texas (Surprise) 4:05 WTAM
Thursday March 16 Oakland 4:05 Indians.com
Friday March 17 Cincinnati (ss) 9:05 SportsTime Ohio (11PM)
Friday March 17 @Texas (San Antonio) 8:05 SportsTime Ohio
Saturday March 18 @Kansas City (Surprise, ss) 4:05 WTAM
Saturday March 18 @TEX (San Antonio, ss) 3:05 SportsTime Ohio/WTAM
Sunday March 19 Arizona 4:05 Indians.com
Monday March 20 LA Dodgers 4:05 Indians.com
Tuesday March 21 OFF DAY
Wednesday March 22 @Colorado (Salt River) 4:10 Indians.com
Thursday March 23 Colorado 4:05 Indians.com
Friday March 24 @Chicago Cubs (Mesa) 4:05 Indians.com
Saturday March 25 Chicago White Sox 4:05 99X
Sunday March 26 @Arizona (Salt River) 4:10 WTAM
Monday March 27 Chicago Cubs 9:10 SportsTime Ohio/WMMS
Tuesday March 28 @Milwaukee (Maryvale) 4:05 Indians.com
Wednesday March 29 @Cincinnati 3:05 SportsTime Ohio/99X
Thursday March 30 @Arizona (Chase Field) 9:40 Indians.com
Friday March 31 @Arizona (Chase Field) 9:40 Indians.com
All game dates and times are subject to change
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs