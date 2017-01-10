Cleveland Indians announce Spring Training broadcast schedule

The Cleveland Indians have announced their Spring Training broadcast schedule. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have announced their Spring Training broadcast schedule.

The defending American League Champions begin Cactus League play against their in-state rival, the Cincinnati Reds, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona, on Saturday, February 25 at 3:05 p.m./ET, and the game will be broadcast on both SportsTime Ohio and WTAM/AM 1100.

On Sunday, February 26, the Indians will travel to Mesa, Arizona, for a World Series rematch against the Chicago Cubs, which will be carried on both SportsTime Ohio and WTAM.

The Indians will have eight games televised on SportsTime Ohio, and 15 on radio, including 10 on WTAM/ AM 1100, two on WMMS/FM 100.7 and three on 99X/FM 99.1.

All of the remaining 20 games will be broadcast on Indians.com.

Here is the complete Indians Spring Training broadcast schedule:

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) RADIO/TV

Saturday Feb. 25 Cincinnati 3:05 SportsTime Ohio/WTAM

Sunday Feb. 26 @Chicago Cubs (Mesa) 3:05 SportsTime Ohio/WTAM

Monday Feb. 27 Texas 3:05 Indians.com

Tuesday Feb. 28 @Oakland (Mesa) 3:05 Indians.com

Wednesday March 1 Seattle 3:05 WTAM

Thursday March 2 @LA Dodgers (Glendale) 3:05 Indians.com

Friday March 3 Colorado 3:05 Indians.com

Saturday March 4 @Oakland (Mesa) 3:10 WTAM

Sunday March 5 San Diego 3:05 WMMS

Monday March 6 Milwaukee 3:05 Indians.com

Monday March 6 @San Francisco (Scottsdale) 3:05 Indians.com

Tuesday March 7 OFF DAY

Wednesday March 8 @Seattle (Peoria) 9:10 Indians.com

Thursday March 9 LA Angels 3:05 99X

Friday March 10 @San Francisco (Scottsdale) 3:05 Indians.com

Saturday March 11 Kansas City 3:05 WTAM

Sunday March 12 @San Diego (Peoria) 4:10 WTAM

Monday March 13 @Chicago WS (Glendale) 4:05 Indians.com

Tuesday March 14 San Francisco 4:05 SportsTime Ohio

Wednesday March 15 @Texas (Surprise) 4:05 WTAM

Thursday March 16 Oakland 4:05 Indians.com

Friday March 17 Cincinnati (ss) 9:05 SportsTime Ohio (11PM)

Friday March 17 @Texas (San Antonio) 8:05 SportsTime Ohio

Saturday March 18 @Kansas City (Surprise, ss) 4:05 WTAM

Saturday March 18 @TEX (San Antonio, ss) 3:05 SportsTime Ohio/WTAM

Sunday March 19 Arizona 4:05 Indians.com

Monday March 20 LA Dodgers 4:05 Indians.com

Tuesday March 21 OFF DAY

Wednesday March 22 @Colorado (Salt River) 4:10 Indians.com

Thursday March 23 Colorado 4:05 Indians.com

Friday March 24 @Chicago Cubs (Mesa) 4:05 Indians.com

Saturday March 25 Chicago White Sox 4:05 99X

Sunday March 26 @Arizona (Salt River) 4:10 WTAM

Monday March 27 Chicago Cubs 9:10 SportsTime Ohio/WMMS

Tuesday March 28 @Milwaukee (Maryvale) 4:05 Indians.com

Wednesday March 29 @Cincinnati 3:05 SportsTime Ohio/99X

Thursday March 30 @Arizona (Chase Field) 9:40 Indians.com

Friday March 31 @Arizona (Chase Field) 9:40 Indians.com



All game dates and times are subject to change