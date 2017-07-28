Cleveland Indians beat Chicago White Sox 9-3 to extend win streak to 8

Jul 28, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits a 2 RBI single during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO (AP) - Jose Ramirez had four hits, including a homer, Carlos Santana and Michael Brantley also homered, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Friday night for their eighth straight victory.



Ramirez went 4 for 5 and drove in three runs, and Yan Gomes had two hits and two RBIs. The Indians, who had 16 hits, have homered in all eight games of the streak.



Danny Salazar (4-5) allowed two runs on three hits in six-plus innings to win his second straight start since being activated from the disabled list.



Matt Davidson hit his 20th home run for Chicago, which has dropped 13 of 14.



White Sox starter Derek Holland (5-10) allowed six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has surrendered five or more runs in five of his last seven starts.

