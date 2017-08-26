Cleveland Indians belt three homers, beat Kansas City Royals 4-0

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) and center fielder Bradley Zimmer (4) celebrate after Perez hit a home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Déjà vu? Perhaps the argument could be made after the Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for the second night in a row.

All of the Tribe's four runs came late in the game, with home runs by Roberto Pérez, Edwin Encarnacion, and Carlos Santana.

Things were not looking great for the Tribe early, with Royals pitcher Jason Hammel dealing a perfect game through five innings. However, Mike Clevinger was also sharp, and the game remained scoreless into the sixth.

That's when the tide began to tuen: After center fielder Bradley Zimmer made an incredible diving catch in the top of the inning, the rookie broke up the perfecto with one out in the bottom half.

That brought Pérez to the plate, who managed to hit Hammel's 0-1 pitch just over the wall in left center to give the Tribe a 2-0 lead.

The Indians would keep playing long ball in the seventh, when Encarnacion blasted a no-doubter to the bleachers. It was his 30th of the year, marking his sixth straight season with at least that many home runs.

Two batters later, Carlos Santana added a solo homer of his own, and Hammel (6-10) was pulled.

Clevinger (7-5) went six innings of scoreless ball. He also tied a career-high with nine strikeouts.

The loss proved even costlier for the Royals in the standings, as they now trail the Tribe by eight games in the AL Central race. The two teams will wrap up their three-game series Sunday at 1:10 p.m. from Progressive Field.

© 2017 WKYC-TV