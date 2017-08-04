Cleveland Indians' Boone Logan likely out for rest of season

Minneapolis, MN, USA; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Boone Logan (48) pitches in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Indians relief pitcher Boone Logan is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a high-grade lat strain, the club announced Friday.

Logan recently received a second opinion from Chicago-based doctor Tony Romeo, who confirmed the presence of the strain. The 32-year-old suffered the injury on July 19 in San Francisco and has not pitched since.

Logan has had an up-and-down year for the Tribe: Signed as a lefty specialist in the offseason, he has actually allowed a higher on-base percentage against left-handed batters (.357) than right-handed ones (.294). Logan also has an ERA of 6.94 since May 23.

In an effort to fill the void left by Logan, the Indians also announced the signing of 36-year-old Craig Breslow to a minor league contract. Breslow, another left-hander, pitched 31 innings for the Minnesota Twins this season before being released. He had a 5.23 ERA, but lefty batters hit just .200 against him.

Breslow was also a part of the Tribe organization in 2008, appearing in seven big league games with a 3.24 ERA. He will report to AAA Columbus on Monday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV