WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Cleveland Indians clinch home-field advantange throughout AL playoffs

Tyler Carey, WKYC 4:54 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

The road to the 2017 American League pennant will (literally) come through Cleveland.

The Indians clinched the best record in the AL today after the Houston Astros lost to the Boston Red Sox Saturday afternoon 6-3 at Fenway Park. This means the Tribe will play the winner of the AL Wild Card Game (either the New York Yankees or Minnesota Twins) in the American League Division Series, and will also be guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

While the Astros could still technically finish with the same overall record as the Indians, Cleveland will win the tiebreaker for home-field advantage due to its 5-1 regular season record against Houston.

The Tribe can still earn home-field in a possible World Series trip if they win their last two games against the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers lose their last two against the Colorado Rockies. Should both teams finish with the same record, the Dodgers would get home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason after they took two out of three from the Indians during a June series at Progressive Field.

With their win over Houston, Boston also clinched the AL East for the second straight year, sending the Yankees to the Wild Card Game. Should they beat the Twins on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers would face the Indians in the ALDS.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories