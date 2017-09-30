Cleveland Indians clinch home-field advantange throughout AL playoffs

Ben Zobrist #18 of the Chicago Cubs hits a RBI double in the 10th inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2016 Getty Images)

The road to the 2017 American League pennant will (literally) come through Cleveland.

The Indians clinched the best record in the AL today after the Houston Astros lost to the Boston Red Sox Saturday afternoon 6-3 at Fenway Park. This means the Tribe will play the winner of the AL Wild Card Game (either the New York Yankees or Minnesota Twins) in the American League Division Series, and will also be guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

For the second straight season, we've clinched home field advantage throughout the AL Postseason.



Get ready to #RockYourRed, y'all. pic.twitter.com/l4DkzCnHji — AL Central champs! (@Indians) September 30, 2017

While the Astros could still technically finish with the same overall record as the Indians, Cleveland will win the tiebreaker for home-field advantage due to its 5-1 regular season record against Houston.

The Tribe can still earn home-field in a possible World Series trip if they win their last two games against the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers lose their last two against the Colorado Rockies. Should both teams finish with the same record, the Dodgers would get home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason after they took two out of three from the Indians during a June series at Progressive Field.

With their win over Houston, Boston also clinched the AL East for the second straight year, sending the Yankees to the Wild Card Game. Should they beat the Twins on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers would face the Indians in the ALDS.

© 2017 WKYC-TV