Cleveland Indians' Cody Anderson suffers UCL sprain

Starting pitcher Cody Anderson #56 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on September 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - Cleveland Indians' right hander Cody Anderson has suffered a mild UCL sprain, the team announced Friday.

Anderson began experiencing symptoms in his elbow last week and underwent an MRI. He was shut down prior to Wednesday's spring training game.

The team says it's still determining a plan for treatment. The team did not say how much time Anderson could miss.

Last November, Anderson underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove tissue, sidelining him for eight weeks. He arrived to camp this spring recovered from his surgery, but his elbow discomfort has returned.

Anderson struggled last year, going 2-5 with a 6.68 ERA in 60 2/3 innings through 19 games at the big league level. He also spent time in AAA Columbus, where we went 0-2 with a 3.62 ERA through 32 1/3 innings in 13 games.

