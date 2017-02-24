Cleveland Indians confident in bullpen's abilities: Photos

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen (37) celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes (10) after Game 3 of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. (Photo: Jerry Lai, Custom)

With the starting rotation in peril because of late-season injuries to Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar and Trevor Bauer, the Cleveland Indians relied heavily on the bullpen arms of Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero and Cody Allen throughout the postseason.

And to a man, the bullpen carried the Indians to the American League championship, their first World Series appearance in 19 years and within a victory of the first world title for the franchise since the 1948 season.

“Anytime you can give the ball to the guys in those situations, it’s almost like a comforting feeling,” starter Josh Tomlin said. “There’s sometimes where Tito comes and gets the ball from you and you feel you can go deeper. That’s the main goal of any starter, is to try and go nine innings every time. You want to finish a game you started, but the confidence that we have as a whole team in that bullpen is unbelievable.”

During the 2016 season, his fourth with the Indians, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Shaw allowed 56 hits and 26 runs, 24 of which were earned, with eight home runs and 28 walks against 69 strikeouts over 66.2 innings of work in 75 appearances.

In 11 postseason appearances for the American League Champion Indians, Shaw posted a 2-1 record with a 4.35 earned run average over 10.1 innings.

Used in a variety of roles early in his career, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Allen has settled into the closer’s role over the last three years, totaling 90 regular-season saves, and another six during the team’s postseason run last October.

In 2016, Allen allowed just 19 earned runs and eight home runs over 68.0 innings of work, and registered 87 strikeouts against 27 walks in leading the Indians to their first American League Central Division title since 2007.

During the postseason, Allen allowed just one unearned run over 14.0 innings of work in 10 appearances. He struck out 24 batters and scattered nine hits against the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series, Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Championship Series and Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

“Those guys come in and they shut the door,” Tomlin said. “They’ve been doing that for quite some time now. Then, you add Andrew Miller, a guy of his status coming in and being willing to pitch in the fifth and sixth innings, that might be the highest-impact, the highest-leveraged situation in the game at that time, and he comes in and does his job and is willing to go back out for multiple innings.”

Miller was a mid-season acquisition of the Indians from the New York Yankees, and proved himself invaluable to the team’s postseason run.

Miller pitched in 10 games last postseason, and 19.1 innings of work for the short-handed Indians, he struck out a Major League Baseball record 30 hitters against just five walks and 12 hits with three earned runs allowed.

“I think that just says a lot about the character that he brings to that clubhouse and the character we already had in that clubhouse,” Tomlin said. “Cody and Bryan Shaw were willing to take a backseat and say, ‘I’ll pitch the eighth inning or the seventh inning if you needed me to.’ It’s not about what personal goals or personal milestones can I take. It’s about, ‘What can I do together, as a whole, to try and win?’”

