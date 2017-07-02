Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber, Andrew Miller named American League All-Star pitchers

Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber (pictured) and reliever Andrew Miller were selected to play in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber and reliever Andrew Miller were selected to represent the American League in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the league announced on ESPN Sunday night.

Kluber and Miller will each make their second consecutive appearances for the American League in the All-Star Game. Along with fellow pitcher Danny Salazar and shortstop Francisco Lindor, Kluber represented the Indians last year, while Miller was a member of the New York Yankees during the 2016 Mid-Summer Classic.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

Over 36 appearances out of the bullpen in his first full year with the Indians after being acquired in a trade with the Yankees last July, Miller has a 3-2 record with two saves and 20 holds, a 1.49 earned run average and a 0.71 WHIP (Walks and Hits per Innings Pitched).

In 42.1 innings of work, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound Miller has registered 65 strikeouts and allowed just 10 walks, 20 hits and seven earned runs.

Off the disabled list for a month after being hampered by a lower back strain, Kluber finished off a strong performance throughout the month of June with a 12-strikeout showing over eight innings of work in a 5-1 win over the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field Thursday.



The win was Kluber’s fourth in the month of June and marked the sixth straight game in which he went at least six innings. In Kluber’s 12 starts this season, only once has he failed to make it through the sixth inning.



Kluber has struck out 25 batters over his last two starts and registered at least 10 strikeouts in all but one of his six June starts.



Thursday’s win against the Rangers marked the 30th time in Kluber’s career in which he collected 10 or more strikeouts. Kluber’s four straight 10-plus strikeouts performance tied an Indians record set by Hall of Famer Bob Feller during the 1938 and 1939 seasons.



Kluber recently registered his 1,000th career strikeout, and is currently tied with Luis Tiant for the 10th-most strikeouts in Indians history.



In his 30 10-plus strikeout performances, Kluber is 18-0 with a 1.45 earned run average, and the Indians are 54-0 when he gets four or more runs of support, a streak that dates back to June 11, 2013.



On the season, Kluber has struck out 105 hitters against just 20 walks with 60 hits and 27 earned runs allowed over 80.1 innings of work. Despite missing several starts because of the back issues, Kluber has a 7-2 record and 3.02 earned run average, the best of any Indians starting pitcher.

Along with Kluber and Miller, the Indians will be represented by manager Terry Francona, starting third baseman Jose Ramirez, shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Brantley at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

