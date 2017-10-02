Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber named American League Pitcher of the Month

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 1: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field on June 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber was honored on Monday at the American League's Pitcher of the Month for September.

Kluber capped off a superb regular season by going 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA in six starts. The 31-year-old is the only pitcher in the Majors to win the Pitcher of the Month award three times this season.

For 2017, Kluber finished with an 18-4 record and an American League-best 2.25 ERA. He was tied for first in wins along with teammate Carlos Carrasco and Jason Vargas of the Royals. Kluber finished second in strikeouts to Boston's Chris Sale. Those numbers are expected to help propel Kluber to his second American League Cy Young Award.

Kluber is expected to start Game 1 of the American League Division Series against either Minnesota or the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

