WKYC
Close

Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber named American League Pitcher of the Month

WKYC 5:30 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber was honored on Monday at the American League's Pitcher of the Month for September. 

Kluber capped off a superb regular season by going 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA in six starts. The 31-year-old is the only pitcher in the Majors to win the Pitcher of the Month award three times this season. 

For 2017, Kluber finished with an 18-4 record and an American League-best 2.25 ERA. He was tied for first in wins along with teammate Carlos Carrasco and Jason Vargas of the Royals. Kluber finished second in strikeouts to Boston's Chris Sale. Those numbers are expected to help propel Kluber to his second American League Cy Young Award. 

Kluber is expected to start Game 1 of the American League Division Series against either Minnesota or the New York Yankees on Thursday night. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Indians get AL-best 102nd victory, beat White Sox 3-1

WKYC

Cleveland Indians lose 2-1 as Chicago White Sox wait out Corey Kluber

WKYC

Cleveland Indians clinch home-field advantange throughout AL playoffs

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories