Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber named American League Pitcher of the Month

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber has been named the American League Pitcher of the Month for June, the team announced its official Twitter page Monday afternoon.

Off the disabled list for a month after being hampered by a lower back strain, Kluber finished off a strong performance throughout the month of June with a 12-strikeout showing over eight innings of work in a 5-1 win over the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field last Thursday.



The win was Kluber’s fourth in the month of June and marked the sixth straight game in which he went at least six innings. In Kluber’s 12 starts this season, only once has he failed to make it through the sixth inning.



Kluber struck out 25 batters over his last two starts and registered at least 10 strikeouts in all but one of his six June starts.



Thursday’s win against the Rangers marked the 30th time in Kluber’s career in which he collected 10 or more strikeouts. Kluber’s four straight 10-plus strikeouts performances tied an Indians record set by Hall of Famer Bob Feller during the 1938 and 1939 seasons.



Kluber recently registered his 1,000th career strikeout, and is currently tied with Luis Tiant for the 10th-most strikeouts in Indians history.



In his 30 10-plus strikeout games, Kluber is 18-0 with a 1.45 earned run average, and the Indians are 54-0 when he gets four or more runs of support, a streak that dates back to June 11, 2013.



On the season, Kluber has struck out 105 hitters against just 20 walks with 60 hits and 27 earned runs allowed over 80.1 innings of work. Despite missing several starts because of the back issues, Kluber has a 7-2 record and 3.02 earned run average, the best of any Indians starting pitcher.

The announcement of the Pitcher of the Month Award came less than 24 hours after Kluber was selected to his second consecutive All-Star Game, a first for an Indians pitcher since Early Wynn made three straight trips to the Mid-Summer Classic from 1955-1957.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

Along with Kluber and reliever Andrew Miller, the Indians will be represented by manager Terry Francona, starting third baseman Jose Ramirez, shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Brantley at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

