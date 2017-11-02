Cleveland Indians currently tied for 2nd best odds to win 2018 World Series

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to win their first World Series in franchise history.

While the victory is certainly well-deserved for a Houston team that built itself through the draft and a community ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, it was still tough for Indians fans to watch, as many felt it should've been their team accepting the Commissioner's Trophy.

2017 ended in disappointment for the Tribe, but Clevelanders should have reason to be optimistic heading into 2018, at least according to one Las Vegas sports book.

Per a tweet from Jeff Sherman of Westgate sports, the Indians are currently tied with the Astros for the second best odds to win next year's World Series at 6/1. The Dodgers are the early favorites at 5/1, and other notable teams like the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs sit further back.

2018 World Series



Dodgers 5/1

Indians 6/1

Astros 6/1

Nationals 7/1

Yankees 8/1

Red Sox 10/1

Cubs 10/1

Mets 20/1

D’Backs 20/1

Cardinals 20/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) November 2, 2017

It's probably way too early to predict what will happen next year, but the Tribe is definitely positioned to make another run, with most of its core (including at least four out of five All-Stars) returning and the front office poised to make a run at free agents Carlos Santana and Jay Bruce.

