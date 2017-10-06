Cleveland Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion leaves American League Division Series game with injury

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (left) reacts after being injured in front of New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (right) during the first inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion left the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday night following an apparent ankle injury. According to the Indians, the 34-year-old suffered a right ankle sprain and is being further evaluated.

Two trainers helped Encarnacion off the field after he twisted his ankle attempting to return to second base after New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius caught a line drive hit by Indians right fielder Jay Bruce in the bottom of the first inning. Upon further review of the play, Encarnacion was ruled out, bringing the inning to an end.

Encarnacion had previously reached base after being hit in the leg by a pitch from Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia. With Encarnacion's at-bat loading the bases, first baseman Carlos Santana proceeded to hit a 2-run double to tie the game at two.

Cleveland's prized free agent signing of last offseason, Encarnacion hit 38 home runs to go along with a .258 average in his debut season with the Indians. With Encarnacion sidelined for at least the remainder of Game 2, Michael Brantley took over at designated hitter in the Indians' lineup.

