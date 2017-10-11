Cleveland Indians reveal starting lineup for Game 5 of ALDS, Edwin Encarnacion to start at DH

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 26: Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on September 26, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Mere hours away from the start of Game 5 of the American League Division Series, the Cleveland Indians released their starting lineup for the pivotal playoff matchup, revealing that designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion will return to action after missing the series' previous two games.

Encarnacion left Game 2 of the Indians' series against the Yankees after suffering a sprained ankle unsuccessfully attempting to beat a tag back to second base. After Cleveland completed a comeback over New York to take a 2-0 series lead, the Yankees won two consecutive matchups with Encarnacion sidelined, leading to Wednesday's fifth and final game in the series.

Encarnacion, who hit 38 home runs in the regular season, will bat cleanup on Wednesday night. The rest of the Indians' starting lineup for Game 5 can be found below.

