Cleveland Indians didn't want to force Lonnie Chisenhall to the disabled list

Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall crashed into a wall in a spring-training game last week, and it will result in his starting the 2017 regular season on the disabled list.

Champions of the American League and Central Division in 2016, the Indians made the decision to place Chisenhall on the disabled list now rather than letting him play through what has been referred to as a mild shoulder sprain in an effort to keep him off the DL for a longer period of time.

“We talked to Lonnie,” Indians manager Terry Francona said earlier this week. “Lonnie’s going to start the season on the DL, and the reason we came to that conclusion is because we didn’t want to force him to the DL because he looks like, feels like a pretty good player.

“He looks a heck of a lot better than he did last year at this time, but he was probably going to get two at-bats Friday. That’s just not ready, and he understands that.”

A first-round pick of the Indians in the 2008 amateur draft out of Pitt Community College (Winterville, North Carolina), Chisenhall has spent six seasons with Cleveland, and smacked 483 hits over 1,839 at-bats and 1,995 plate appearances.

A lifetime .263 hitter at the Major League level, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound 28-year old native of Morehead, North Carolina has smacked 109 doubles, eight triples and 51 home runs over 577 regular-season games. He has scored 216 runs, driven in 234 and drawn 117 walks against 370 strikeouts.

Once a third baseman, Chisenhall made the switch to the outfield during the 2015 season, and has been formidable in right, making 273 put outs with 12 assists against just three errors over 1,249.1 innings of play. He has a .986 fielding percentage since making the switch from infield to outfield.

In the 2016 postseason, Chisenhall had nine hits in 42 at-bats, including a three-run home run in a Game 2 win over the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series. He had one RBI, one hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly against the Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

Despite being placed on the disabled list, Chisenhall will travel with the Indians when they take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas starting Monday, but will return to Cleveland when the team returns to Arizona for a weekend tilt with the Diamondbacks.

“Hopefully, if he’s swinging the bat like he thinks he’ll be, and when we come back to Arizona, he’ll come back east and play a couple games,” Francona said. “For the home opener, he should be ready and be activated. That’s the idea, and I think he understands it. I think we’re all on the same page.”

