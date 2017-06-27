Cleveland Indians: Doctors rule out 'major health issues' for Terry Francona

Terry Francona. (Photo: Jason Miller, Getty Images)

Cleveland Clinic doctors have ruled out any major health issues for Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona, the team announced Tuesday.

Francona departed early during Monday's game against the Texas Rangers.

The team says Francona will also remain at home for Tuesday's game, meaning bench coach Brad Mills will manage.

Indians President Chris Antonetti addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon. Every test on Francona has come back clean, he wanted to manage tonight but Antonetti wouldn't let him.

Francona underwent a series of tests at the Cleveland Clinic overnight. The team says doctors will continue to monitor him over the next few weeks.

In a news release issued to the media Tuesday, the Indians also noted that Francona wanted to express that doctors have "not ruled out an allergy to Bench Coach Brad Mills."

Francona is expected to return to the dugout Wednesday.

