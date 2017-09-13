Cleveland Indians draw 29,346 for record-setting 21st straight win

Sep 13, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Fans celebrate after a Cleveland Indians win over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Richard, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - There must have been a lot of "sick days" across town in Cleveland on Wednesday.

In what was a 12:10 p.m. first pitch, the Cleveland Indians drew 29,346 fans for their 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. The win marked the Indians' 21st straight victory, which set a new American League record and tied the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest uninterrupted winning streak in baseball history.

While not a sellout, the 29,346 attendance figure for a weekday matinee marked a strong showing for a franchise that has struggled in drawing fans to Progressive Field in recent years. In 2016, Cleveland ranked 28th in attendance, despite possessing a team that would go on to win the American League Central and play in the World Series. Progressive Field's capacity is listed as 35,225.

This season, the Indians have seen an uptick in attendance, ranking 24th in baseball while drawing more than 5,000 more fans per game than the year prior. And with the way the team is currently playing, that number will likely only rise heading into the final stretch of the 2017 campaign.

