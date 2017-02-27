Cleveland Indians embrace support from fans: Photos

Cleveland Indians fans hold up signs against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Throughout the 2016 Major League Baseball playoffs, Progressive Field was an unfriendly place for opposing teams to play, and the fans had everything to do with it.

After nearly a decade since hosting a playoff series, Cleveland Indians fans packed Progressive Field beyond the typical capacity for regular-season games to watch their team win the American League championship for the first time since 1997 and come within one victory of a World Series title, which has eluded the franchise since 1948.

“It was unbelievable,” pitcher Josh Tomlin said. “I’m getting goosebumps right now thinking about it. It was unbelievable seeing the fans fill up like they did and seeing the buzz around the city, the buzz around the streets, and even as far out as I live, it was still.

“Everybody kind of came together. It was a lot of fun. It was definitely the loudest place I’ve ever played at in my entire career. That was a lot of fun, and the overall support we got even after we lost, the next couple days going out in the city or going to eat somewhere, it was remarkable. You couldn’t ask for better fans.”

By the time closer Cody Allen came into the game, the crowd was at a fever pitch because they could sense victory was at hand, and the fifth-year hurler embraced the atmosphere, often giving fans reason to cheer louder by registering 24 strikeouts over 14 innings of work.

“It was great,” Allen said. “It was so much fun to play in front of a sold-out crowd every, single game. You’re playing in games that mean so much not only to yourself and your team, but to a city. The entire month kind of captured the city, and you could feel the energy. It’s pretty awesome to go into a series or go into a place like Wrigley Field where you know an entire Northeast Ohio has your back and is rooting for you to win.”

Cheering for the Indians was not limited to the ballpark, however, as local businesses in and around the Gateway area expressed their support with a variety of signs, flags and specials on game day, which was something starter Trevor Bauer had not seen in Cleveland before the playoff run.

“The city really came alive, which was cool to see,” Bauer said. “Being out, going to lunch or just walking around the city and seeing the energy and the enthusiasm the fans had and hearing how loud the stadium got, my favorite moment was ALDS Game 1 because there was so much energy and passion there.

“The crowd was so loud. I think it was even louder for Game 1 of the ALDS than it was for Game 1 of the World Series just because the fans were so excited to be back in the playoffs. To have that moment was really cool.”

While everyone appreciated the support in their own way, perhaps it meant the most to the longest-tenured members of the team, including second baseman Jason Kipnis, who played in plenty of half-empty ballparks in his early days with the Indians.

“I think the fan base is starting to notice what they’ve got here, finally, and it’s a pretty damn good ball club,” Kipnis said. “It’s guys with personalities, guys that are fun to root for, guys who want to play for Cleveland.

“When I walk around Cleveland, even after the World Series, it wasn’t like they were mad at us or mad that we lost. It was literally nothing but handshakes and ‘thank yous’ from the fan base, and that meant a lot to us as players.”

