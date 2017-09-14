Yandy Diaz #36 and Austin Jackson #26 celebrate with Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Cleveland Indians after all scored on a home run by Encarnacion during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - WTAM 1100 will remain the radio home of the Cleveland Indians through at least 2023.

The team announced on Thursday that it has extended its partnership with iHeartMedia with an agreement that will keep all of its regular season games on WTAM 1100 AM, with WMMS 100.7 FM simulcasting the majority of the Indians' matchups. As a part of the agreement, iHeartMedia Cleveland will also air 15 live Spring Training games and continue to distribute games to the 27 stations across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania that comprise the Cleveland Clinic Indians Radio Network.

The Indians and iHeartMedia Cleveland will also continue to produce and distribute weekly shows, like Tribe Talk and Hot Stove Weekly.

“The Cleveland Indians are thrilled to continue our 20-year partnership with iHeartMedia,” Cleveland Indians Sr. Director of Communications Curtis Danburg said in a statement. “We are fortunate this partnership continues to provide our fans great access to Indians baseball on WTAM and WMMS for years to come.”

