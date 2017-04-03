Cleveland Indians fan buries beer in backyard until World Series victory

(Photo: Screenshot, YouTube, Custom)

ROCKY RIVER - Rocky River resident Greg Vovos bought a four-pack of beer so he could have a celebratory drink after each Cleveland Indians World Series win last year.

Unfortunately, Greg has one beer left.

But instead of drinking it to drown his Game 7 sorrows, Greg saved the beer in an unusual way. He buried it in his backyard, where it'll wait until October alongside a 2017 pocket schedule, a rally towel and a copy of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

If all goes according to plan, Greg will dig up his one remaining Columbus Brewing Co. Bodhi IPA when the Indians win the World Series in 2017.

We applaud his confidence in the Tribe. Here's hoping that beer tastes like victory.

Do you have any strange superstitions or rituals planned for the 2017 Indians season?

The Indians home opener is April 11 at 4 p.m.

