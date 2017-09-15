Cleveland Indians, fans share a special moment after end of 22-game win streak

(Photo: Cleveland Indians)

CLEVELAND - I know all good things must come to an end. But this was still bittersweet.

Friday night, the Cleveland Indians remarkable American League record of 22 wins in a row came to a close after a 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals in front of a sold-out crowd at Progressive Field.

My favorite part of the night, ironically, was after the Tribe finally fell to defeat for the first time since August 23. As the Tribe players returned to the dugout and the Royals exchanged handshakes at the pitchers mound, the capacity crowd at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario came to its feet.

What a ride!



The @Indians' win streak ends at 22 but they provide us with an unforgettable Cleveland story. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/bkCyIhMedJ — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 16, 2017

And the players, along with Tribe skipper Terry Francona and his coaching staff, responded in a moment of love and appreciation by coming out and tipping their caps to the fans, and congratulating each other.

There are still plenty of highlights to come before the book on the 2017 Cleveland Indians is to be closed. But this streak was awfully special.

