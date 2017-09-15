WKYC
Cleveland Indians, fans share a special moment after end of 22-game win streak

Fans praise Tribe as win streak comes to an end

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 11:25 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

CLEVELAND - I know all good things must come to an end.  But this was still bittersweet. 

Friday night, the Cleveland Indians remarkable American League record of 22 wins in a row came to a close after a 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals in front of a sold-out crowd at Progressive Field. 

My favorite part of the night, ironically, was after the Tribe finally fell to defeat for the first time since August 23. As the Tribe players returned to the dugout and the Royals exchanged handshakes at the pitchers mound, the capacity crowd at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario came to its feet. 

And the players, along with Tribe skipper Terry Francona and his coaching staff, responded in a moment of love and appreciation by coming out and tipping their caps to the fans, and congratulating each other. 

There are still plenty of highlights to come before the book on the 2017 Cleveland Indians is to be closed. But this streak was awfully special. 

