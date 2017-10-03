Cleveland Indians fans: Who would you rather face in ALDS?

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians steals second base during the first inning ahead of the tag from Ronald Torreyes #74 of the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2017. (Photo: Jim McIsaac, 2017 Getty Images)

Tonight, the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees will face off in The Bronx in the American League Wild Card Game. The game is of particular significance to the Indians, as the winner will face the Tribe in the American League Division series starting Thursday.

While we as fans are prepared to face whoever comes our way, it can be fun to speculate a potential series with either team.

There are benefits and drawbacks to both: The Yankees have the better record and more star power, but the Tribe did beat them five out of seven times in 2017. On the other hand, the Twins barely snuck into the postseason, but are more familiar with the Indians (as a divisional opponent) and did go 6-3 at Progressive Field this season.

So who would you rather the Indians play in the ALDS? Vote now in our Twitter poll!

Tribe fans! The AL Wild Card game is tonight, and the winner will play the Indians in the ALDS. Who would you rather face?? — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) October 3, 2017

NOTE: If you're having trouble viewing the poll on this page, click here.

