Cleveland Indians featured on cover of ESPN The Magazine's MLB Playoffs issue

(Photo: ESPN the Magazine)

CLEVELAND - Their historic 22-game winning streak may be over, but the Cleveland Indians are still receiving national attention. On Tuesday, ESPN The Magazine revealed that Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco will grace the cover of its MLB Playoffs issue, which hits newsstands on Friday.

Wild streaks get you on the cover of ESPN The Magazine. pic.twitter.com/nznMRK1Cji — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2017

ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson had been following the Tribe in Cleveland for the better part of last week, as the Indians put the finishing touches on the longest winning streak in American League history. Cleveland's historic 22-game run also served as the second-longest winning streak in baseball history, trailing only the 1916 New York Giants (26 games).

ESPN P.R. previewed Thompson's piece with the following:

The issue also takes a look at Cleveland’s magical run, with senior writer Wright Thompson going inside the Indians clubhouse during their AL-record win streak. The Indians head to the postseason walking a fine line between acknowledging the streak yet not letting it consume them.

The Indians received one of two upcoming ESPN The Magazine regional covers, with the other going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Having since won two straight games since the Kansas City Royals snapped their 22-game winning streak on Friday, the A.L. Central champion Indians will return to the field on Tuesday night, when they'll take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in a nationally televised game on ESPN at 10:08 p.m. ET.

