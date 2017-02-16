Cleveland Indians find familiarity key to development in spring training (Photos)

Manager Terry Francona and the Cleveland Indians have found that familiarity is key to development in spring training. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

The core group of position players and pitchers have grown up together through the Cleveland Indians’ farm system, as well as at the Major League level.

And when it came time to report to Goodyear, Arizona, for Spring Training this year, most players did so ahead of time, which allowed the team to take the endurance test on Wednesday, the day before non-pitchers and catchers were required to arrive.

“I love it,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I genuinely like this team. Anybody that’s been around me for 10 seconds knows that, but I think it’s easier to get your work done when they know what to expect. It’s not that you’re going to do less. It’s just that you can probably do it in a more economical way.”

Francona was “amazed” not only by the number of players who arrived ahead of the report date, but also, how well they handled the endurance test.

“I think last year, 42 won it,” Francona recalled. “This year, I think it was close to 70. I kind of tell the guys all the time, ‘Give me a reason to brag about you.’ That’s a pretty good (one). It wasn’t just the young guys because that’s normally who you think are going to (do well), but guys like Kluber and Miller, McAllister, they were out there a long time. They don’t have to be. It was impressive.”

Presumably, the early arrivals and standout performances in the endurance tests show the Indians are not content with just playing in the World Series and pushing the best team in baseball, the Chicago Cubs, to a seventh game of The Fall Classic.

Despite the successes, Francona sees a team committed to doing everything in a manner that would allow them to experience more achievements down the road.

“Our goal is always to be better, but I think the best goal is to, ‘Okay, we show up today and take care of business today. Whatever we’re supposed to do? Try to kind of kick its (butt), and then, show up tomorrow and do the same thing,’” Francona said.

“Over the course of time, I really believe you end up where you’re supposed to be. Things happen, you adjust, but rather than look down the road, yeah, we always want to get better, but there’s a way to get there, and it’s not by skipping steps.”

Unsurprisingly, starting pitcher Corey Kluber is one of those veterans committed to doing the right things, and he helped set the tempo during the endurance test.

“This is our fifth year, for some of us, together, and Kluber did 27 more of those things,” Francona said. “He’s the ace of our staff. He doesn’t need to (do that). You just want those guys to be representative. Gomer, those are veteran guys out there borderline winning it. That’s impressive. That’s part of why I get proud of them because they do the right thing, try to do the right thing.”

