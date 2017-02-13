Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor committed to giving back to fans

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has committed his time to giving back to fans. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor unapologetically loves the game of baseball, and that has led him from the goal of making a career in the sport while growing up in Puerto Rico to the dream of playing the World Series last fall.

And after getting a chance to live his dream, Lindor is committed to spreading that love of baseball to the next generation by working with underserved children not only in Cleveland, but also, in opposing towns when the Indians are on the road during the season.

“I love kids and I love giving back,” Lindor said. “The way I feel is that the easiest way and the best way for me to give back is by giving my time. I can be interactive with the kids, letting them know that it is possible, that I was like them once.

“They see us different. They see us as if we’re not human. They just see us play the game and we kind of disappear. I just want to let them know that I do have a life. I’m just a little kid. I’m playing the game. I’m doing life.”

In 2016, his first full season with the Indians, Lindor made the American League All-Star team, led the franchise on its first run to the World Series in 19 years and earned postseason recognition.

At the plate, Lindor batted .301 with 182 hits in 604 at-bats with 99 runs scored and 78 driven in. Lindor smacked 30 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs with 19 stolen bases, a .358 on-base percentage and .435 slugging percentage.

Over 155 regular-season games, Lindor had a .982 fielding percentage. In 674 total chances over 1,365 innings of work, Lindor registered 215 putouts, as well as 447 assists against only 12 errors. Lindor helped turn 83 double plays.

For his efforts in the field, Lindor was honored with his first AL Gold Glove Award.

In the postseason, Lindor hit .310 with 18 hits, three doubles, two home runs and six RBI with five runs scored

Not one to rest on his laurels, Lindor spent the offseason in Florida working out at his old high school, Montverde Academy, at the very field that bears his name.

“It was special,” Lindor said. “It was special doing it back in my high school. That’s where I work out, so I’m there every day.

“It was special to bring it back to the high school. It was special going back to kind of where I grew up and seeing the kids from different neighborhoods coming out and running around. It was special. It was special having my family there, my sister, my niece and my nephew. It was pretty awesome.”

After coming up one win short of a World Series Championship last fall, Lindor utilized his passion for the game and rededicated himself to the goal of winning on baseball's grandest stage.

“Comfortable? No. I don’t ever want to get comfortable,” Lindor said. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot to prove. We haven’t won. Yeah, maybe we went to the World Series, but we didn’t win. It was cool; it was fun, but I want to win. I want to wear that World Series ring.”

