Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez among top AL All-Star vote-getters

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and third baseman Jose Ramirez are among the top vote-getters at their respective positions in the American League for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game, the league and team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Lindor has garnered 1,054,295 votes and trails only Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1,176,486 votes). Overall, Lindor has the fifth-most votes of any player in the American League, regardless of position.

Through 59 games this season for the reigning American League champions, Lindor has 60 hits, including 30 for extra bases (17 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs), in 232 at-bats with 37 runs scored, 27 driven in and 22 walks against 37 strikeouts.

Lindor is batting .259 with a .323 on-base percentage and .496 slugging percentage.

Lindor leads the Indians in runs scored and doubles, is tied for the team lead in home runs with designated hitter/first baseman Edwin Encarnacion, ranks second in at-bats and hits, is tied for second in RBI and third in walks.

Now in his third season with the Indians, Lindor is continuing what has been a solid start to his Major League career.

In his first full season with the Indians last year, Lindor made the American League All-Star team, led the franchise on its first trip to the World Series in 19 years and earned postseason recognition for his efforts.



At the plate, Lindor batted .301 with 182 hits in 604 at-bats, 99 runs scored and 78 driven in during the 2016 regular season. Lindor smacked 30 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs with 19 stolen bases, a .358 on-base percentage and .435 slugging percentage.



Defensively, over 155 regular-season games, Lindor had a .982 fielding percentage. In 674 total chances over 1,365 innings of work, Lindor registered 215 putouts, as well as 447 assists against only 12 errors. Lindor helped turn 83 double plays in the regular season.



For his efforts in the field, Lindor was honored with his first AL Gold Glove Award.



In the postseason, Lindor batted .310 with 18 hits, including three doubles and two home runs, and six RBI along with five runs scored.

Currently, Ramirez trails only Minnesota’s Miguel Sano in the voting among third basemen.

Over 59 games this season, Ramirez has 62 hits in 218 at-bats (.284 batting average), including 23 for extra bases (13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs). Ramirez has driving in 27 runs, scored 33 and drawn 21 walks against 31 strikeouts.

Ramirez leads the Indians in hits and triples, is second in stolen bases (six), as well as tied for second in RBI and home runs, and third in both runs and doubles.

In addition to Lindor and Ramirez, the Indians have several players among the top-five vote-getters at their respective positions: second baseman Jason Kipnis (third), first baseman Carlos Santana, outfielder Michael Brantley and Encarnacion (fourth) and catcher Yan Gomes (fifth).

