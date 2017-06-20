Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez rank second in AL All-Star Voting

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and third baseman Jose Ramirez rank second at their positions in the American League Voting for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. (Photo: Jerry Lai, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielder Michael Brantley are among the top vote-getters at their respective positions in the American League for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game, the league and team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Lindor has garnered 1,300,013 votes and trails only Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1,658,255 votes). Overall, Lindor has gotten the seventh-most votes of any player in the American League, regardless of position.

Through 66 games this season for the reigning American League champions, Lindor has 66 hits, including 33 for extra bases (19 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs), in 264 at-bats with 41 runs scored, 28 driven in and 24 walks against 38 strikeouts.

Lindor is batting .250 with a .313 on-base percentage and .477 slugging percentage.

Lindor leads the Indians in at-bats, ranks second in hits, doubles and home runs, third in walks, fourth in runs scored and tied for fifth in RBI.

Now in his third season with the Indians, Lindor is continuing what has been a solid start to his Major League career.

In his first full season with the Indians last year, Lindor made the American League All-Star team, led the franchise on its first trip to the World Series in 19 years and earned postseason recognition for his efforts.



At the plate, Lindor batted .301 with 182 hits in 604 at-bats, 99 runs scored and 78 driven in during the 2016 regular season. Lindor smacked 30 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs with 19 stolen bases, a .358 on-base percentage and .435 slugging percentage.



Defensively, over 155 regular-season games, Lindor had a .982 fielding percentage. In 674 total chances over 1,365 innings of work, Lindor registered 215 putouts, as well as 447 assists against only 12 errors. Lindor helped turn 83 double plays in the regular season.



For his efforts in the field, Lindor was honored with his first AL Gold Glove Award.



In the 2016 postseason, Lindor batted .310 with 18 hits, including three doubles and two home runs, and six RBI along with five runs scored.

Currently, Ramirez trails only Minnesota’s Miguel Sano in the voting among third basemen.

Over 67 games this season, Ramirez has 81 hits in 255 at-bats (.318 batting average), including 37 for extra bases (23 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs). Ramirez has driven in 34 runs, scored 44 and drawn 22 walks against 36 strikeouts.

Ramirez leads the Indians in runs, hits, doubles and triples, is third in home runs, fourth in RBI and tied for first with seven stolen bases.

By getting 19 hits in 37 at-bats over the last seven days, Ramirez raised his batting average by 34 points. Ramirez smacked 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs with seven RBI and 11 runs scored, all while leading the Indians to a six-game winning streak.

Ramirez has at least one double in seven straight games, including multiple two-base hits in three of his last five outings.

In addition to Lindor and Ramirez, the Indians have several players among the top-five vote-getters at their respective positions: second baseman Jason Kipnis (third), outfielder Michael Brantley and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (fourth), as well as first baseman Carlos Santana and catcher Yan Gomes (fifth).

