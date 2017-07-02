Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley named American League All-Star reserves

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Brantley were named American League All-Star reserves for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game on July 11. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Brantley were named American League reserves for the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the league announced on ESPN Sunday night.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

Both Lindor and Brantley will make their second appearances in the Mid-Summer Classic as representatives for the Indians.

Heading into the final two weeks of voting, Lindor garnered 1,300,013 votes and trailed only Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1,658,255 votes). Overall, Lindor had the seventh-most votes of any player in the American League, regardless of position.

Through 79 games this season for the reigning American League champions, Lindor had 80 hits, including 38 for extra bases (23 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs), in 322 at-bats with 45 runs scored, 38 driven in and 28 walks against 47 strikeouts.

Lindor leads the Indians in at-bats, ranks second in hits and doubles, third in home runs and walks, fourth in runs scored and fifth in RBI.

Healthy for the first time in nearly three years after back-to-back injury-shortened seasons, Brantley returned to his All-Star form and smacked 69 hits in 228 at-bats (.303 batting average) with 15 doubles, five home runs, 31 runs batted in, 27 runs scored, 22 walks against 37 strikeouts and eight stolen bases.

Brantley ranks in the Indians’ top 10 in nearly every offensive category.

