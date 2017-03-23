Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor motivated by sister's cancer battle

Puerto Rico infielder Francisco Lindor (12) throws to first base in the fifth inning during the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Custom)

In the midst of his first full season with the Cleveland Indians, shortstop Francisco Lindor constantly flashed his trademark smile and showed a refreshing energy and excitement level that quickly endeared him to fans and teammates alike.

But silently, Lindor carried with him the emotional struggle of his family after his older sister, Legna, was diagnosed with cervical cancer shortly before the All-Star break. Fortunately, Legna, the mother of two daughters and one son, overcame her battle and informed Lindor as he made his way to Progressive Field for Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

“I'm so grateful that she persevered,” Lindor said during the 2017 World Baseball Classic. “My mother, she is the center of our family, and from the first day that she told us the information, she was strong. I know it wasn't easy, and the following day, I felt like God sent me a message. Life is hard and there are many reasons to actually move ahead and to give thanks to God.

“My sister told me, ‘I don't have cancer anymore.’ For me, that information was the best information I received in my life. She motivates me every, single day of my life, and if she surpassed and survived this, why can't I do the same?”

Lindor used his sister’s battle with cancer as motivation to never take anything for granted, in life or in baseball.

During his first full season with the Indians in 2016, Lindor made the American League All-Star team, led the franchise on its first trip to the World Series in 19 years and earned postseason recognition for his efforts.



At the plate, Lindor batted .301 with 182 hits in 604 at-bats, 99 runs scored and 78 driven in. Lindor smacked 30 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs with 19 stolen bases, a .358 on-base percentage and .435 slugging percentage.



Defensively, over 155 regular-season games, Lindor had a .982 fielding percentage. In 674 total chances over 1,365 innings of work, Lindor registered 215 putouts, as well as 447 assists against only 12 errors. Lindor helped turn 83 double plays in the regular season.



For his efforts in the field, Lindor was honored with his first AL Gold Glove Award.



In the postseason, Lindor hit .310 with 18 hits, three doubles, two home runs and six RBI along with five runs scored.

This spring, Lindor took his talents to an international stage, playing for Puerto Rico in the WBC.

In seven games, Lindor has smacked 10 hits in 27 at-bats, including one double and two home runs, with seven runs scored and four RBI. In addition to his .370 batting average, Lindor has a .419 on-base percentage, a .630 slugging percentage and a 1.049 OPS (on base plus slugging percentage).

“I just wanted to represent my country and do it, you know?” Lindor said. “I'm doing it for the country. I'm doing it for my family. I'm doing it for my teammates. Why not celebrate? I'm going to celebrate. I'm not disrespecting the game. I'm not trying to disrespect anybody. I'm just going to be myself and I'm going to share with my teammates and our success.”

