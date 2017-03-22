Cleveland Indians going about business as usual in spring training

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (17) reacts during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Goodyear Ballpark. (Photo: Jake Roth, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians have gone from the seeker to the sought in the American League.

Five months after winning the American League Championship for the first time in 19 years, the Indians are just two weeks away from beginning the pursuit of another pennant and a chance at redemption in the World Series after losing a three-games-to-one lead to the Chicago Cubs in the Fall Classic.

And as such, the Indians might very well be the most important game on each of their opponents’ schedules, but despite the proverbial target, they are going about business as usual.

“We will certainly remind them,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of the players. “When we go into a season, we have a smaller meeting with the guys that are on the club, but I think our guys are pretty mature.”

Despite a multiple of injuries to key players and much of their starting pitching rotation, the Indians rose above the challenges and were just one victory away from winning their first World Series Championship since 1948 season.

Coming so close to a championship has motivated the Indians, as in addition to mid-season acquisitions of left-handed relief pitcher Andrew Miller and outfielder Brandon Guyer, they made plenty of offseason moves to bolster the starting rotation, bullpen and lineup.

The Indians re-signed all but one of their arbitration-eligible players and added one of the most prolific hitters on the free-agent market, Edwin Encarnacion, through the biggest contract ever given to a player from the organization.

In 12 years at the Major League level, Encarnacion has hit .266 with 1,439 hits in 5,409 at-bats in 1,513 career games. Of those 1,439 hits, 629 went for extra bases, including 311 doubles and 310 home runs. Also, Encarnacion has driven in 942 runs, scored another 829 and drawn 662 walks in his career.

During his final year with the Toronto Blue Jays, Encarnacion hit .263 (158 for 601) with 34 doubles, 42 home runs and 127 runs batted in over 160 games. He set career highs with the 158 hits, 99 runs scored, 76 extra-base hits, 127 RBI and 318 total bases. The 42 round-trippers matched his single-season career best.

Additionally, the Indians are working outfielder Michael Brantley back into playing shape after a second surgery to clear up a shoulder injury last August spoiled his second straight season.

In 2014, Brantley was the first player in the 114-year history of the Indians franchise, and ninth player in MLB annals, to have 200 hits, and at least 45 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Brantley was the ninth member of the Indians’ 20-home run, 20-steals club, and the first Cleveland player since 1996 to reach the 200-hit plateau.

“I don’t see anybody running around doing things they shouldn’t, and I didn’t think there was that much fanfare,” Francona said. “Maybe there was for the Cubs. There really wasn’t here. It was kind of business as usual, and we keep an eye on that stuff.

“I haven’t seen the need to say anything to anybody. I think the guys are doing a good job. It’s just been such a disjointed spring because guys are gone (to the World Baseball Classic). That’s my bigger worry, not having guys here. It’s difficult.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV