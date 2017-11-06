Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez is finalist for American League Most Valuable Player award

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on July 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ron Schwane, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - There was a time when Indians infielder Jose Ramirez was thought of as nothing more than just a utility man. Those days are over.

On Monday, Ramirez was named as one of three finalists for the American League's Most Valuable Player award. He hit .318 with 29 home runs and 83 RBI, all career highs. Ramirez's 56 doubles were the most in the Major Leagues, and his 91 extra base hits tied for the most in all of baseball. He was a key part of a Tribe offense that was second in the American League in batting average and third in runs scored.

Perhaps the thing that stands out the most about Ramirez's 2017 season was his incredible versatility. He batted in virtually every part of the Tribe's order, hitting .370 as the Indians' number three hitter and .295 in the five spot. Injuries also moved him around the infield as he played 88 games at third base and 71 at second.

Ramirez will be seeking to become the first Indian to win the American League MVP award since Al Rosen in 1953. He'll be facing some tough competition in Yankee slugger Aaron Judge and Houston's Jose Altuve.

The award will be announced on November 16.

