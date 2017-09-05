Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez named American League Player of the Week

Sep 4, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez continues to rack up accolades in his breakout season. On Tuesday, Ramirez was honored as the American League's Player of the Week for the second time in 2017.

In six games (all wins for the Tribe), Ramirez hit .538 with 4 HR, 6 RBI, 14 hits, 6 doubles, and a pair of stolen bases. Ramirez is the first American Leaguer, and second in the Majors, to win Player of the Week honors twice this season. Miami's Giancarlo Stanton is the other to achieve the mark.

The 2017 All-Star saved his best performance for Sunday afternoon in Detroit, batting 5-for-5 with three runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and three RBI. Per Elias, Ramírez became the 13th player in Major League history with five extra-base hits in a single game, and only the fifth Major Leaguer to accumulate three doubles and a pair of homers in one contest.

As the Indians begin play on Tuesday, Ramirez leads the American League with 76 extra-base hits. Meanwhile, the Tribe has won 12 consecutive games.

© 2017 WKYC-TV