Cleveland Indians' interleague struggles continue in 6-2 loss to San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg (right) celebrates his two-run home run with first baseman Wil Myers (4) in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Interleague play has not been kind to the Cleveland Indians in 2017, particularly as it relates to facing teams from the National League West Division, and that trend continued against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field Wednesday night.

Third baseman Cory Spangenberg and second baseman Carlos Asuaje accounted for four hits in eight a-bats and drove in four runs with another one scored as the Padres topped the Indians for the second straight night, this time, by a 6-2 count.

With the loss to the Padres (36-48), the Indians (44-39) fell to 2-11 in interleague play and 1-9 against the NL West this season.

The Indians pounded out 14 hits against the Padres, including nine against starter Luis Perdomo, but had only four hits in 15 plate appearances with runners in scoring position, and one of those resulted in an out at the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Into the lineup because Jason Kipnis was a late scratch because of neck spasms for the second time in a month, second baseman Erik Gonzalez led off the frame with an infield single to third base.

Gonzalez advanced to second base when Spangenberg committed a throwing error, and moved over to third when center field Bradley Zimmer grounded out to shortstop. Then, Gonzalez scored when shortstop Francisco Lindor smacked a single to shallow center off of Perdomo, but the lead did not last long.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Padres got the run back when Asuaje hit a two-out single to shallow center field off of Indians starter Trevor Bauer, which drove in shortstop Erick Aybar, who was hit by a pitch with one out and moved into scoring position on a ground out.

After tying the game, the Padres went in front for good in the top of the fifth inning.

Catcher Luis Torrens led off with a single to right-center field, and hustled from first base all the way home when designated hitter Jose Pirela crushed a triple off the wall in right-center field. Zimmer tracked the ball well, but it caromed off the green padding just above his glove as he crashed into the exposed fencing with his left shoulder.

Two batters later, Lindor did not get a full extension of his arm on a line drive from right fielder Hunter Renfroe, and when the ball ricocheted into left field, Pirela came in for San Diego’s third run of the game.

Although Lindor atoned for the miscue with an RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Padres answered with one run in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Asuaje had an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning, and his hit brought in Aybar, who singled to start the frame.

Then, in the seventh, first baseman Wil Myers started the inning with a double to the left field, and three batters later, Spangenberg belted a two-run home run over the wall in left field off of Indians reliever Nick Goody.

© 2017 WKYC-TV