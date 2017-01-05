(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians are expected to introduce slugger Edwin Encarnacion to the media in a news conference Thursday.

WKYC.com plans to stream the news conference live here around 10:15 a.m.

(MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch.)

Encarnacion reportedly passed his physical Wednesday and was seen at the Cleveland Cavaliers' game later that evening.

On Dec. 22, Encarnacion and the Indians reached agreement on a $65 million, three-year deal. Last season, Encarnacion hit 42 home runs and tallied 127 RBI for the Toronto Blue Jays.