Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez will bat second in the 2017 All-Star Game

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez will bat second for the American League in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the league announced at All-Star Media Day at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida Monday.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday night, and it will be the first time the city of Miami has hosted “The Midsummer Classic.”

Over the final five days of the fan voting, Ramirez overcame the 200,000-plus vote gap between himself and Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano to earn his not only his first-ever trip to the All-Star Game, but also, his first All-Star start.

Over 86 games this season, Ramirez has collected 109 hits in 328 at-bats (.332 batting average), including 49 for extra bases (27 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs). Ramirez has driven in 48 runs, scored 62 and drawn 30 walks against 42 strikeouts.

By getting 21 hits in 37 at-bats over a seven-day period in late June, Ramirez raised his batting average by 36 points. During the weeklong stretch, Ramirez smacked 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs with seven RBI and 12 runs scored, all while leading the Indians to a six-game winning streak.

Ramirez had at least one double in seven straight games, including multiple two-base hits in three of those contests.

Over his last 25 games, Ramirez hit .441 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, three triples, 29 runs scored and 21 RBI. Additionally, during that stretch, Ramirez had 16 multi-hit games and eight three-hit performances.

Shortly after being named an American League All-Star starter, Ramirez became the first player in Indians history to have home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game twice in a single season.

Along with Ramirez, the Indians will be represented at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game by starting pitcher Corey Kluber, reliever Andrew Miller, shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Brantley. Additionally, the Indians’ coaching staff will manage the American League because of their ALCS win over the Toronto Blue Jays last October.

The reigning American League and Central Division champion Indians (47-40) hold a 2.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins (45-43) and a three-game edge over the Kansas City Royals (44-43) in the divisional standings.

