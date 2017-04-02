(Photo: Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It’s Tribe time!

The Cleveland Indians are back in action with their first official game of the 2017 baseball season Monday night against the Texas Rangers.

First pitch at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, is set for 7:05 p.m.

Corey Kluber is on the mound for the Indians, while Yu Darvish gets things started for the Rangers.

After a three-game standoff with the Rangers, the Tribe heads to Arizona for a series against the Diamondbacks.

Then, it’s our turn.

Progressive Field hosts the 2017 Cleveland Indians home opener on Tuesday, April 11 against the White Sox at 4:10 p.m.

The home opener sold out in just three minutes.

