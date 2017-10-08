WKYC
Close

Cleveland Indians' latest hype video features Game 2 highlights

WKYC 5:57 PM. EDT October 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - It's been two days and we still can't stop watching all the highlights from Friday night's insane ALDS Game 2 walkoff.

In case you've forgotten (we know you haven't), the Cleveland Indians beat the New York Yankees in a 13-inning stretch of pure madness and emotion.

The evening was highlighted by Francisco Lindor's sixth inning grand slam and capped off with Yan Gomes' walkoff hit to plate Austin Jackson.

To get you amped for Game 3, not that you need much help, the Indians have created another hype video to relive Friday night in all its glory:

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

WATCH | Francisco Lindor grand slam brings Cleveland Indians back within one run of New York Yankees

WKYC

WATCH | Yan Gomes hits walk-off RBI in Cleveland Indians' 13-inning victory over New York Yankees

WKYC

GUIDE | What you need to know for the 2017 Cleveland Indians postseason

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories