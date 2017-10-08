Cleveland Indians' latest hype video features Game 2 highlights

CLEVELAND - It's been two days and we still can't stop watching all the highlights from Friday night's insane ALDS Game 2 walkoff.
In case you've forgotten (we know you haven't), the Cleveland Indians beat the New York Yankees in a 13-inning stretch of pure madness and emotion.
The evening was highlighted by Francisco Lindor's sixth inning grand slam and capped off with Yan Gomes' walkoff hit to plate Austin Jackson.
To get you amped for Game 3, not that you need much help, the Indians have created another hype video to relive Friday night in all its glory:
This is where we belong. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/ElnZtexEsf— AL Central champs! (@Indians) October 8, 2017
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs