Cleveland Indians LHP Andrew Miller shut down for five to seven days

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians left-handed reliever Andrew Miller has been shut down from throwing for five to seven days by medical staff because of patellofemoral syndrome with associated patella tendonitis, the team announced prior to tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

According to the Indians’ press release, Miller underwent follow-up exams and sought multiple opinions before it was determined that he would abstain from throwing over the next week. Once Miller resumes throwing, a timetable for his return will be determined.

After being activated from a 16-day stint the disabled list (August 2-16), Miller was removed from Monday night’s win over the Boston Red Sox after allowing a walk to the only batter he faced when his typical velocity was not present and he appeared to be laboring on the mound.

Miller was placed on the 10-day DL for the second time in a month on Tuesday afternoon.

On the season, Miller is 4-3 with two saves and a 1.65 earned run average over 54.2 innings of work in 48 appearances. He has allowed 11 runs, 10 of which were earned, and 26 hits with three home runs and 17 walks against 79 strikeouts.

He has a 0.79 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) and opposing hitters are batting just .139 against him.

In 2016, Miller was a mid-season acquisition of the Indians from the New York Yankees, and proved to be critical to the team’s playoff run.



Miller pitched in 10 games last postseason, and over 19.1 innings of work for the short-handed Indians, he struck out a Major League Baseball record 30 hitters against just five walks and 12 hits with three earned runs allowed.

Miller was named the Most Valuable Player of last year’s American League Championship Series.

During the ALCS, Miller was labeled the “Angel of Death” by Toronto media members, and while he laughed at the moniker last October, he was critical to the Indians’ run to the World Series despite having only two healthy starters, Corey Kluber and Josh Tomlin, in the rotation.

In the ALCS, Miller pitched his way through the middle and late innings, registering 21 strikeouts and allowing only seven of 41 batters faced to reach base over 11.2 innings of work. In doing so, Miller became just the fourth relief pitcher to be named the ALCS MVP.

In parts of two regular seasons with the Indians, Miller is 8-3 with five saves and a 1.61 earned run average over 83.2 innings of work in 74 appearances. Miller has allowed just 40 hits, 15 earned runs and six home runs and has 125 strikeouts against just 19 walks since joining the Indians.

