Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) fields a ground ball and makes a throw to first base against the Texas Rangers during a spring exhibition baseball game at Alamodome. (Photo: Soobum Im, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians are looking for a replacement at second base for All-Star infielder Jason Kipnis, who is in the midst of working his way back from a shoulder issue that will keep him out of action for at least four weeks.

And the Indians are searching for someone who offers the most balance, where offensive production is not hampered by defensive miscues in the field.

“I think we’re trying to balance everything,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “You can’t replace his bat. He’s one of the best second basemen in the league. We don’t want to sacrifice defense and get sloppy for a little bit of offense, so there’s a balance there, for sure.”

With the Indians needing to make a decision on a replacement for Kipnis heading into the regular season, emerging standout Jose Ramirez could be an option, especially with his pedigree as a middle infielder coming up through the farm system.

However, last year, Ramirez settled into a spot at third base and had a career year with 176 hits in 565 at-bats over 152 games during the regular season. Ramirez smacked 46 doubles, hit three triples and belted 11 home runs with 76 runs batted in and another 84 scored.

During the postseason, Ramirez had 15 hits in 56 at-bats with two doubles and one home run, which proved to be the only run in a 1-0 Indians victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field.

“That’s his natural position, so I don’t think there’s a whole lot of adjustment other than just playing it because he hasn’t played it very much,” Francona said. “Those are things we’ll think about. Do we potentially move Ramirez back and forth?”

If the Indians choose to go with Ramirez at second base, they would have to find a replacement for him at third, where Giovanny Urshela started for parts of the 2015 season and Yandy Diaz has worked in previous years.

“Some of it is going to depend on the roster we take, and right now, we don’t know what that’s going to be,” Francona said. “Urshela’s a guy that can really catch the ball well. The hitting part is sort of still a work in progress, but we know he’s going to catch it, which is good.

“Yandy Diaz has been one of the better hitters in camp, but he was working in the outfield, and that was a work in progress. Then, he had a muscle problem, so he’s missed some time, so there’s been some question marks there.”

Regardless of who is at second base for the Indians when they start the season in two weeks, Francona is looking forward to seeing what an opportunity for a younger player will turn into during the early part of the year.

“Sometimes, when that happens, other guys take the opportunity to shine a little bit,” Francona said. “Last year with (Michael) Brantley, Jose played and turned himself into an every-day player. I’m not sure we knew that before.

“He ended up hitting fourth or fifth for us. Some guys take it and run with it. That’s the hope, and we’ll see. It’s hard to replace Kipnis’ bat though because, like I said, he’s one of the better hitters in the game.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV