Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona thinks Francisco Lindor enjoyed WBC experience

The Puerto Rican flag is displayed on the jumbotron as shortstop Francisco Lindor stands during the playing of the national anthem prior to a 2017 World Baseball Classic exhibition game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

For more than a decade, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has wanted to represent his home country of Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, and that is exactly what he has gotten the opportunity to do over the last month.

And from afar, Indians manager Terry Francona believes Lindor has enjoyed himself very much on the international stage.

“I tell the guys all the time, if I had his talent, I’d have fun, too, but no, I think he is really having fun,” Francona said. “He was really looking forward to it, and good. That’s a good thing.

“I think all of that stuff is good. I just worry about the other things because that’s why we’re here. We’re here to try to win, and there’s some of these things that are set up that you have to kind of hold your breath a little bit.”

Last July, when the Indians sent Lindor and pitchers Danny Salazar and Corey Kluber to the 2016 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in San Diego, they flew out with players from the New York Yankees, where he had the opportunity to talk with fellow countryman, Carlos Beltran.

“He rode out to the All-Star Game with him last year, and he said, ‘One plane flight, and I was hooked,’ so that was one of the things he was really looking forward to,” Francona said.

In 99 games with the Indians in 2015, Lindor collected 122 hits in 390 at-bats, smacked 22 doubles, hit four triples, belted 12 home runs, drove in 51 runs and finished the year with a .482 slugging percentage and .353 on-base percentage. In addition to scoring 50 runs, Lindor laid down 13 sacrifice hits, lifted seven sacrifice flies, drew 27 walks and successfully stole 12 bases in 14 attempts.

In the field, Lindor made 10 errors in 389 chances, which gave him a team-best .974 fielding percentage at shortstop.

During his first full season with the Indians in 2016, Lindor made the American League All-Star team, led the franchise on its first trip to the World Series in 19 years and earned postseason recognition for his efforts.



At the plate, Lindor batted .301 with 182 hits in 604 at-bats, 99 runs scored and 78 driven in. Lindor smacked 30 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs with 19 stolen bases, a .358 on-base percentage and .435 slugging percentage.



Defensively, over 155 regular-season games, Lindor had a .982 fielding percentage. In 674 total chances over 1,365 innings of work, Lindor registered 215 putouts, as well as 447 assists against only 12 errors. Lindor helped turn 83 double plays in the regular season.



For his efforts in the field, Lindor was honored with his first AL Gold Glove Award.



In the postseason, Lindor hit .310 with 18 hits, three doubles, two home runs and six RBI along with five runs scored.

“He’s a really smart kid,” Francona said. “He’s got a boisterous personality, but he handled it the right way when he first got called up, so the veteran guys bought into him, or you can’t really act like that.

“We’ve all seen it with teams where you kind of bide your time, but he did it in a way where the veterans knew he cared about winning, and then, he was able to be himself quicker and it helped him. It didn’t rub anybody the wrong way.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV