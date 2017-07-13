Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona visits local little league baseball game

(Photo: Ken and Nicole Summers/Cleveland Indians)

Indians manager Terry Francona is feeling better.

The Tribe skipper, recovering from a cardiac ablation procedure to correct his heartbeat last week, stopped by a little league baseball game on Wednesday.

Ken and Nicole Summers sent the following note to the Indians on Thursday:

I just wanted to give a very special thank you to Mr. Francona! What a standup guy!

While battling health issues, which we all hope he has a full and speedy recovery, he attended a 12U Little League Baseball game between Avon and Tallmadge. He was there for in support of Avon, but every kid on both teams played with a little more gumption knowing there were big league eyes on them.

Tallmadge grinded out a tough victory 8–7 in a game that came down to the very last pitch! Then the boys got a great reward: Mr. Francona took time to shake hands, take photos and even sign a few things — including my son, Elijah’s, first playoff home run ball!!!

I was nearly speechless, and I never saw those boys more excited! All I can say is THANK YOU Mr. Francona for giving these boys a memory they will have for a lifetime! Get well and God Bless! What a guy!

We definitely agree.

Francona is expected to be with the Indians when they begin the second half of the season on Friday night in Oakland.

**Special thanks to Joel Hammond of the Indians for sharing this story.

© 2017 WKYC-TV