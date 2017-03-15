WKYC
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley doubles in first minor league game

Stephanie Metzger, WKYC 5:50 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley debuted in his first minor league game Wednesday, plating two runs with an RBI double off the left field wall.

Brantley made three plate appearances and grounded out to second on the first pitch of his first at-bat.

In his second at-bat, he doubled off the left field wall to plate runners from second and third. 

Brantley's base-running did not have to be tested, as he scored on a two-run home run off the bat of shortstop Yu-Cheng Chang. In his third and final at-bat of the afternoon, Brantley grounded out to second again.

Brantley also spent two innings in left field. Wednesday's game marks the first of two scheduled minor league game appearances for Brantley, who is recovering from surgery on his right bicep. He previously had simulated at-bats and took regular batting practice Tuesday.

