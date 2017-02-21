Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley: Progression is 'going well': Photos

Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (23) and designated hitter Jason Kipnis (22) celebrate Kipnis' home run during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

“The journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step,” and perhaps no one in the Cleveland Indians’ organization is living that quote from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu more than veteran outfielder Michael Brantley.

Brantley has not played a game at the Major League Baseball level since last May because of shoulder issues, but the 2014 American League All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner is working his way back toward the lineup as the team ramps up workouts in spring training.

“Things are going well,” Brantley said during Tuesday’s availability. “Obviously, I’m on the progression, but I like where I’m at, and we’re starting on the right foot so far.

“I’m on a week-to-week basis right now. I don’t want to look too far ahead. Every Monday’s a new week. I keep progressing, and everything’s going well so far.”





Last season, Brantley tried to rehabilitate his shoulder injury, something he thought was addressed with offseason surgery in November of 2015. However, every time Brantley went through the progression, he was unable to come through minor league starts without setbacks.

Brantley was officially shut down in August when he had to undergo another surgery.

“I learned a lot about myself,” Brantley said. “I’ve got to be mentally tough. You’re going to have good days and bad days, but just stick to the course, stick to the play, don’t do too much too early, and it’ll all come together at the end.

“I guess that was more last year than this year, just trying to figure out why, what could I do more or what could I do less, and just trying to figure it all out, but I’ve been doing very well so far. I’m very excited to be in this locker room healthy, doing most everything that everybody else gets to do. I’ll be right around the corner hitting BP and we’ll put this in the past.”

In just 11 games with the Indians last season, Brantley registered nine hits over 39 at-bats, including two doubles, with seven runs batted in, five runs scored, three walks and one stolen base. But when healthy, Brantley has shown an ability to be one of the best hitters in baseball.

In 2014, Brantley was the first player in the 114-year history of the Indians’ franchise, and ninth player in MLB annals, to have 200 hits, and at least 45 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Brantley was the ninth member of the Indians’ 20-home run, 20-steals club, and the first Cleveland player since 1996 to reach the 200-hit plateau.

During that 2014 season, Brantley finished second in the American League in hits (200), third in batting average (.327) and doubles (45), fourth in on-base percentage (.385), tied for sixth in runs scored (94), seventh in on-base plus slugging percentage (.890), 11th in steals (23) and 12th in RBI (97).

“The biggest thing is making sure you’re healthy enough to help the team and not hurt the team,” Brantley said. “I’m not going to go out there not healthy enough to help this team. I don’t think it’s (fair). These guys work too hard in this locker room for me to not be healthy and be out there with them.”

